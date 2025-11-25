All Set For YS Jagan's Pulivendula Tour From Today, Nov 25

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will begin a three-day visit to Pulivendula from today(Tuesday), November 25.

As per the schedule, Jagan is expected to arrive in Pulivendula at 4 pm today and hold a public darbar at the Camp Office until 7 pm, after which he will stay overnight.

On November 26, the day’s engagements begin at 9 am with his participation in a wedding at Vasavi Function Hall. He will then proceed to Brahmanapalli to inspect banana plantations and interact with farmers. Later, he will return to Pulivendula to console the family of former Lingala sarpanch Mahesh Reddy, followed by a visit to the residence of Lingala Ramalinga Reddy in Velpula.

In the evening, he will again conduct a public darbar at the Camp Office till 7 pm and halt for the night.

YS Jagan will conclude his tour on November 27, leaving Pulivendula at 8 am.