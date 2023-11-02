Day 5: YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra Draws A Sea Of People

On Day 5 of YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, a humongous response was witnessed from the people. The grand event, held in Avanigadda, Krishna District, drew a sea of people attending voluntarily, thus making it a huge success. The bus yatra received an overwhelming response from the people, and the public meeting turned out to be a super success.

As part of the yatra, YSRCP leaders met public and explained them the government schemes and welfare programmes. YSRCP leaders said that social justice is possible only with CM YS Jagan.

CM YS Jagan has tirelessly worked for the state in the last four-and-half years and served the people with utmost honesty and sincerity. The Samajoka Sadhikara Yatra focuses on CM Jagan's works for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes (BC) and Minorities.

Local MLAs, coordinators, party-incharges and scores of party workers have took part in this. The ruling YSRCP is aiming to win 175 out of 175 Assembly constituencies in the state.

