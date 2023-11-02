Priyanka Gandhi cancels Mizoram poll campaign trip

Aizawl, Nov 2 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was scheduled to address at least two election rallies in Mizoram on Friday, has cancelled her trip to the poll-bound state, party leaders said.

Congress state spokesman Lalremruata Renthlei on Thursday said that due to “unavoidable reasons”, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Mizoram stands cancelled.

The Congress leader was scheduled to address a gathering of people near Raj Bhavan in Aizawl, followed by a public meeting at Kawrtethawveng in Mamit district.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Mizoram for two days on October 16 and 17 and addressed several election rallies while Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in a video message on Wednesday urged the Mizoram voters to vote for the Congress candidates.

The Congress, which has governed the state for many years, has fielded candidates in all the 40 seats for the November 7 Assembly polls. It has recently formed ‘Mizoram Secular Alliance’ (MSA) with two local parties --- the People’s Conference (PC) and Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP).

State Congress President Lalsawta said that the MSA was formed to unitedly fight against the BJP. The People's Conference, which was founded by late Brig T. Sailo, and the ZNP are not fielding any candidates and the two parties would support the Congress nominees.

