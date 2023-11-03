AP Cabinet takes key decisions

Amaravati, Nov 3: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, made several key decisions during its meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday.

The Cabinet has decided to conduct a comprehensive caste-based census. During discussions on this issue, the Chief Minister noted its potential to aid in uplifting the lives of oppressed classes and advancing their social empowerment to the next level.

It has commended the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha program, with 11,700 camps conducted so far, encompassing 6.4 crore medical tests. Additionally, over 872,000 eye tests were performed, resulting in 11,300 eye surgeries, and more than 522,000 individuals received eyeglasses.

The Chief Minister suggested that all Ministers actively participate in Aarogya Suraksha, which will recommence on Jan 1.

The Cabinet decided to launch another public awareness campaign about the YSR Aarogyasri program from Nov 15 to Dec 15, aimed at assisting people in downloading the Aarogyasri App and educating them about the free medical treatments available for various diseases at listed hospitals.

The Cabinet ratified the SIPB’s approval of fresh investments worth Rs. 19,037 crore, expected to generate employment for 69,565 individuals.

Additionally, it decided to implement a new land allotment policy for setting up industries and allocated 5,400 acres of land for Ecoren Energy India Ltd to establish 902 MW solar energy plants in Nandyala and YSR districts. Furthermore, an additional 2 acres of land were allocated to the MRK Group to establish hotels in the Tirupati district.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of an 800 MW wind energy plant and allocated another 100 acres of land to establish the National Law University in Kurnool district.

The Cabinet approved the allocation of lands for constructing government offices in several districts and industrial lands under 50 acres by APIIC.

It granted permission to APIIC to transform the 1,200 acres of land allotted at Pudimadaka in the Anakapalli district, intended for setting up a thermal power plant, into a green hydrogen zone. This transformation is aimed at attracting investments worth Rs. 95,000 crore through NTPC.

The Cabinet also agreed to provide a substantial concession on the payment of electricity duty by the ferroalloys industry, benefiting nearly 50,000 employees. This decision will impose a financial burden of Rs. 766 crore on the state exchequer.

Moreover, it decided to provide a guarantee to secure a loan of Rs. 5,000 crore for the procurement of Kharif paddy by the Civil Supplies Corporation and MARKFED.

Apart from ratifying the 3.64% DA hike for government employees and pensioners, effective from July 1, 2022, the Cabinet also approved the local cadre and direct recruitment draft 2023. This draft divides the state into six zones, with 95% of the appointments for posts, except for departmental heads, commissionerate, and other state-level positions, to be filled by locals.

Fulfilling an election promise made to journalists, the Cabinet decided to allocate house sites of three cents each to working journalists.

It also agreed to allocate necessary land for the construction of a complex for the Piduguralla Municipality.

The Cabinet gave the green signal to appoint experts to train students in future skills at 6,790 Government High Schools with the support and guidance of nearby Engineering Colleges.

It decided to provide exemptions to the displaced persons of the Polavaram Project and beneficiaries of house sites under Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu in Visakhapatnam district from payment of stamp duty, registration fees, and user charges.

Addressing vacancies, the Cabinet approved the filling of 3,200 teaching and non-teaching staff vacancies in Universities and IIITs, as well as Group I and Group II vacant posts in various departments.

It approved the proposal to hire 467 persons through outsourcing to manage R&B guest houses, fill 100 inspector posts in the police department, and sanction 22 posts for the State Police Complaints Authority. Additionally, posts in the Endowments department will be filled, and necessary transport department offices will be established in East Godavari and Sri Satya Sai districts, with recruitment of essential staff.

The Cabinet decided to establish a dialysis research center and a super specialty hospital in Markapuram and fill 21 posts in the Nephrology department at Markapuram Medical College. It also approved a proposal to provide a Group I job to Table Tennis player Saket Mineni.

The Cabinet has approved the welfare calendar for November. According to this schedule, Rythu Bharosa, Vidya deevena, and Kalyanmastu funds will be distributed on Nov 7, 28, and 30, respectively. Additionally, a special historical program will be conducted on Nov 15 for the distribution of assigned and Inam lands with ownership rights, as well as for the waiver of loans obtained by people from the SC Corporation for the purchase of lands."

