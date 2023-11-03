Drohi Movie Review

Cast: Sandeep Boddapati, Deepti Varma, Mahesh Vitta, Shakalaka Shankar, Majili Siva, Debby and others.

Music Director: Anantha Narayan AG

Cinematographer: Ashoka Dabbeeru

Editor: Johny Basha

Producers: Rajasekhar Ravipudi, Srikanth Reddy Duggempudi

Banners: Play World Creations, Safyrus Productions, Good Fellows Media

Director: Vijay Das Pendurthi

Story: Sandeep plays Ajay, a businessman who runs a troubled company with his two friends. Like a lot of enterprises, this one, too, falls into a stubborn crisis. Ajay's wife Chandrika (Deepti Verma) supports him when his business starts to fall apart. Ajay is under immense pressure because whatever he touches turns into a loss venture. He has not been successful for a prolonged period of two years.

Things go from bad to worse when Chandrika dies unexpectedly. As fate would have it, Ajay is arrested as a prime suspect in the case of his wife's murder. The rest of the story is about how Ajay bails himself out.

Analysis: The screenplay has been narrated in a gripping fashion. The director gives a robust treatment to each of the main characters. The writing brings out the transformation and evolution of each character in an effective manner.

Shakalaka Shankar has been given a refreshing role. Deepti Varma, much like her male counterpart, delivers a commendable performance.

The music is not heavy and it adds value to the treatment. Hero Sandeep's performance and the way he portrays his character is very good. Mahesh Vitta, Nirroze and Debi's roles as the friends of the hero have been written well. It is good that production values have been maintained despite the genre being challenging. Nowhere does it appear that the producers ignored the demands of the script.

Even though this is a small film, it has been shot in a slick manner without any compromises. In this day and age, the audience surely appreciate such sincerity. This movie will definitely appeal to those who love thrillers and suspense.

Verdict: This suspense thriller has its heart in the right place. Watch it for the twists and plot turns.