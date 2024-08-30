Andhra CM orders probe after hidden camera found in girls' hostel washroom

Vijayawada, Aug 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ordered an investigation after an alleged hidden camera was detected in a women's hostel washroom at an engineering college in Krishna Nagar district, which sparked an outrage.

The Chief Minister ordered District Minister Kollu Ravindra, the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to visit the college.

Students of the college at Gudlavalleru in the district staged a protest late on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday

The incident led to tension between two groups of students on Thursday night. One group blamed the other for the hidden camera.

It was alleged that videos recorded through hidden cameras were leaked and sold by a few students.

Police rushed to the spot and defused the situation. They picked up a final-year student, Vijay, for questioning. His mobile phone and laptop were seized following allegations that he circulated the videos recorded through the hidden camera.

Some students alleged that Vijay was supported by a female student in installing the camera in the washroom.

They alleged that the issue came to light a week ago but the college management failed to take action.

The incident triggered outrage with students demanding a thorough probe and stringent punishment for those involved.

Police have registered a case and took up an investigation.

They assured the students that they would take necessary action after completing the investigation.

Meanwhile, a police official said they had not found any secret camera. He said they did not find any evidence so far to prove the allegations. The official said they were investigating the incident from all angles.

The Telugu Desam Party released a statement and said, "The CM ordered an inquiry into the concern of the students about the presence of hidden cameras in the hostel. The Chief Minister ordered the District Collector and SP to go to the spot immediately along with District Minister."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.