All’s not well in Kerala unit of CPI(M): Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 (IANS) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K.Sudhakaran on Saturday alleged that all is not well in the state unit of the CPI(M).

Sudhakaran was reacting to Left Democratic Front convener and CPI(M) veteran E.P.Jayarajan skipping the much publicised meeting against the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code ( UCC).

“For a while, things have not been well in the CPI(M) and are turning for worse. Serious differences of opinion have started to crop up within the party due to various reasons,” said Sudhakaran.

Apparently, Jayarajan has been expressing his displeasure ever since his junior party colleague M.V.Govindan was not just made the party state secretary but also given a seat in the politburo after the demise of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan last year.

His displeasure first surfaced when he refused to join the state-wide yatra of Govindan. When he was not seen even when the yatra reached his home town Kannur, rumour mills started working overtime forcing him to make an entry later.

Sources say that ever since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan established himself in the party, he decided keep away those who have completed or contested a few times to the Assembly.

With this move, he managed to keep out veterans like Thomas Isaac, A.K.Balan, E.P.Jayarajan and G.Sudhakaran ( all of who held important portfolios in the Vijayan cabinet from 2016-21).

And after winning a successive term came the most surprising move when he did not induct K.K.Shailaja who had won accolades for deft handling of the Covid pandemic.

Those given cabinet berths were his closest aides and also his son-in-law, a first timer.

Sudhakaran, who also hails from Kannur- the citadel of the CPI(M) in the country and from where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Jayarajan hail, is considered as the worst enemy by the Kannur wing of the party.

He never misses any chance to slam them. “The meeting called by the CPI(M) at Kozhikode on UCC has turned out to be a damp squib with notable absentees including from the CPI. Govindan doesn’t understand things that’s why he is asking about our stand on UCC , even when our stand is quite clear,” added Sudhakaran. -

