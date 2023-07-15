Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah Khan to make their pan-India debuts in Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha'

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Actresses Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S. Khan are all set to make their pan-India debuts in veteran actor Mohanlal's-starrer 'Vrushabha'.Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, will be seen starring opposite Roshann Meka, and plays a pivotal role of one who bridges the gap between past and present timelines of this epic action entertainer.

Talking about the same, Shanaya said: "I am highly excited to face the camera and begin shoot, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me."

"Also, the film has all big names associated with it, and is being made on a massive scale, it's the kind of role any young actor would be excited, and inspired to play, especially so early in one's career. It's a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of 'Vrushabha'. Extremely grateful,” she added.

On the other hand, India's pop diva Zahrah, the daughter of yesteryear star Salma Agha, also marks her pan-India debut in the film.

Starring as the female lead opposite Roshann Meka in the period portion of the film, Zahrah plays a warrior princess and has some major action scenes in the film.

Zahrah shared: "'Vrushabha' being my debut pan India release is a dream come true, I've always wanted to be apart of a film with such high level performers like Mohan sir and to share screen space with him is a treat for me as an actor, the look of the film and the scale is huge from the periodic section to the present day."

"I'm very excited to be paired with Roshan as I feel he's got such striking screen presence. I'm eagerly waiting for everyone to see my character and the way it’s been shaped up, the credit goes to our director Nanda sir. Can’t wait for everyone to see this epic film come to life," she added.

The presence of Shanaya and Zahrah promises to add a dose of glamour and spunk to this powerful saga.

The film is directed by Nanda Kishore.

The director said: "Both, Shanaya and Zahrah are the perfect fit for their respective characters in terms of looks and skills. They are very talented and hardworking young actors and for me, as a director, I want to bring the best out of them. Our collaboration as actors and director is something I am eager to experience."

'Vrushabha' is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios.

The film is produced by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Shyam Sunder, Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Varun Mathur.

