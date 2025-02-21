Addressing mental health needs, reducing stigma key for adolescent wellbeing: Experts

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Addressing mental health needs and reducing stigma is crucial for the well-being and development of adolescents, said psychology experts on Friday.

Adolescence is a crucial period of rapid physical, psychological, and social changes that can lead to significant stress. Various studies suggest that stress among adolescents is on the rise, posing a threat to their mental well-being.

This stress can also have an impact on an adolescent's psychological well-being influenced by inherent biological factors, such as brain development and hormonal changes, and behavioural factors like being bullied; coping skills, and resilience.

"The effects of bullying leave scars far beyond visible and have long-lasting impacts on mental health. Many who experience bullying struggle with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and even thoughts of self-harm,” said Prof. Rajesh Sagar, Professor of Psychiatry from AIIMS New Delhi.

“Addressing this hidden crisis requires a collective effort from researchers, educators, and health professionals to foster resilience and create safer environments for adolescents," he added.

He was speaking at an event, held in the national capital, to shape policy recommendations and intervention strategies for adolescent mental health in India. The event focused on equipping adolescents with essential life skills to enhance their resilience against such stressors.

“Addressing mental health needs and reducing stigma related to mental health is important among adolescents. India is home to more than 250 million adolescents and for the better health of the nation it is imperative that we take all steps necessary to improve the psychological well-being of these future adults who would lead the country in the next decades,” said Prof. Pallab Maulik, Director of Research at The George Institute for Global Health India.

The event also highlighted the healthy use of technology and social media emphasising their potential to provide mental health support while mitigating risks.

At another event in the national capital, Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS stressing the need for increased awareness, and early diagnosis of mental disorders.

"One in ten people suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder," Murthy said, adding the condition "is like any other disorder, and recognising it is crucial".

He also noted how advances in genetics and brain imaging can significantly aid mental health treatment.

