Vicky Kaushal's househelp performs ‘Nazar Utarna’ ritual after watching ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared a heartwarming moment of his househelp, Asha Tai performing the traditional ‘Nazar Utarna’ ritual after watching his latest film, “Chhaava.”

The actor took to his Instagram to reveal how Asha Tai, who has been with him throughout his journey, showed her love and care by insisting on performing the ritual to protect him from any excess admiration. In a heartfelt post, Vicky shared that after watching the historical drama, Asha Tai urged him to "stand up" and that his "gaze needed to be lifted." He mentioned that this gesture had always been Asha Tai’s unique way of showing her affection.

In the video, Asha Tai is seen performing the ‘nazar utarna’ ritual, with Vicky thanking her with folded hands. For the caption, the ‘Uri’ actor wrote, "Asha Tai has seen me grow... both in height and in life. Yesterday, she watched #Chhaava and insisted, 'You should stand up, your gaze needs to be lifted.' This has always been her way of showing love and protecting me from an abundance of it. So happy to have her in my life!"

The 36-year-old actor has received immense love and appreciation for his brilliant portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar's historical period drama. Lauding the actor, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal."

Notably, Kaushal's wife, Katrina Kaif, also penned a heartfelt appreciation note for him. She wrote, "What a cinematic experience and what a monumental task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I’m in awe. The last 40 minutes of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again."

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress added, "I’m lost for words at the impact of this film... @vickykaushal09, you truly are outstanding. Every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen. You are a chameleon—the way you transform into your characters, effortless and fluid. I’m so proud of you and your talent..."

“Chhaava” hit theatres on 14 February 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.