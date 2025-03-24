Adapt, transform and seize emerging opportunities: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday said that 'survival in today's battlespace is not about being the fittest, but about those who adapt, transform, and position themselves and seize emerging opportunities'.

The CDS was speaking at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad.

Here, he addressed the future strategic leaders undergoing Higher Defence Management Course HDMC-20 on the challenges of navigating the complex security landscape of the 21st century.

General Chauhan focused on the need for a whole of nation approach towards synergetic response and underscored the role of Indian Armed Forces in shaping the country's national security strategy.

On this occasion, CDS General Anil Chauhan highlighted the importance of adaptability, resilience and visionary leadership amidst rapidly shifting global power dynamics, non-traditional threats and technological advancements, characterised by fast paced AI disruptions, to address contemporary and emerging security challenges effectively.

General Chauhan, in his talk on National Security Architecture and Change Management in the Year of Defence Reforms, gave a deep insight into the functioning of the Department of Military affairs (DMA) and the transformative drive towards fostering jointness, integration and synergy in the armed forces.

He provided a nuanced perspective of the roadmap for year of transformation marked by articulation of Vision 2047 for the armed forces, joint doctrines, defence and military policies along with efforts towards finalisation of Integrated Capability Development Plan, while elaborating upon the Atmanirbharta initiatives undertaken by the DMA.

During his visit, the CDS engaged with faculty members and course participants, including officers from friendly foreign countries.

He also shared his insights on the importance of fostering innovation, experimentation and collaboration within the defence establishment to stay ahead in an evolving strategic environment.

The Ministry of Defence said that The visit of CDS to College of Defence Management is a testament to the institution's commitment to excellence in defence management education and its role in shaping the future of India's National Security.

