6 people rescued after avalanche near Zojila Pass in Kargil

Srinagar, April 16 (IANS) Six people were rescued on Sunday from near the Zojila Pass in Kargil district after an avalanche hit the area, officials said.

Officials said that an avalanche hit an area near the Zojila Pass, trapping five vehicles in which 6 people were travelling.

"A massive rescue was immediately organised. All the six people have been safely rescued. There is no casualty in this incident," an official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.