HYDERABAD: Following the arrest of YS Bhaskar Reddy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Pulivendula in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh he was presented before a magistrate in Hyderabad who remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing Bhaskar Reddy informed the judge that the latter was not in good health. Bhaskar Reddy's lawyer Nagarjuna Reddy said that they would file a counter in the court on Monday. " We explained the health condition of Bhaskar Reddy to the court. Doctors said his BP was high and his health was not good. We have appealed to the CBI in the matter of health. If the facilities in the jail are not satisfactory, we will inform the court," he said.

On requesting medical aid and other facilities for Bhaskar Reddy, the judge said the jail superintendent would take care of everything, the lawyer said. The lawyers have also requested the CBI to take care of Bhaskar Reddy's health.

According to the lawyers, the remand report is not maintainable as per law and they are planning to file a counter on Monday. They observed that a DIG rank officer was leading the investigation but in the remand report an ASP rank officer's name was mentioned.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested Bhaskar Reddy from Pulivendula town in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district early on Sunday, brought him to Hyderabad and produced before a magistrate after conducting medical tests, who sent him to judicial custody till April 29.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, who reached Pulivendula from Hyderabad, alleged that the CBI ignored key facts in the case to project them as accused in the case.

