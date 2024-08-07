44 amendments proposed to reform Waqf Board, women members mandatory in panel

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Amid the hue and cry over 'curtailing' of powers of the Waqf Board, particularly by Muslim outfits, the BJP-led NDA government is all set to introduce more than 40 amendments to the Act, by bringing two Bills in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Bills are aimed at kick-starting reforms in the Waqf Board as it makes it compulsory for the body to have two women members on its panel.

Registration of Waqf property through a central portal and protection of rights of the Bohra community are other salient features of the proposed amendments.

The Amendment Bill also proposes to strip the Board of its power to declare any property as a ‘Waqf property’.

For this, Section 40 of the existing Waqf Board Act will be repealed.

As per the details of the Waqf Amendment Bill, the Waqf Act 1923 will be revoked and the structure of Waqf Act of 1995 will be altered, by introducing 44 amendments, for its better functioning and operation.

The proposed amendments also aim to enhance ‘inclusivity’ in the Waqf Board by ensuring women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.

Proposed key changes in the new legislation are renaming of the Waqf Act 1995 as Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995; changes to ensure adequate representation of all Muslim communities including Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Aghakhani and other backward classes; a separate Board of Auqaf has been proposed for Bohras and Aghakhanis Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf Boards will have representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims.

The proposed changes have also found support from various dargah chiefs.

On Tuesday evening, a couple of them met Kiren Rijiju, the Minister for Minority Affairs and announced support to the legislation.

Taking to X, the Union minister said, “A delegation of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) comprising of the most revered & prominent Sajjadanashins from various Dargahs across India met me under the leadership of Shri Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman & Successor of the Present Spiritual Head of Ajmer Dargah to discuss a range of important issues concerning the Muslim community.

“They lauded & praised the efforts of PM Modi towards the welfare of the entire community and minorities in general.”

According to reports, Waqf Boards have a land bank of nearly 8.7 lakh properties, with total area spreading to about 9.4 lakh acres.

