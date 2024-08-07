South Korea to intensify crackdown on drug smuggling from Mexico

Seoul, Aug 7 (IANS) The South Korean customs agency said on Wednesday it will intensify its crackdown on drug smuggling attempts from Mexico by setting up a special task force and strengthening security checks on incoming travelers.

The move came as direct flights linking the two nations resumed this week after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and other issues, which is feared will increase cross-border attempts to smuggle drugs, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS), Yonhap news agency reported.

The special task force will be in charge of measures to prevent drug trafficking, such as information analysis and enhanced monitoring of suspected travelers.

The KCS will employ millimeter wave machines and other advanced devices to conduct security checks on all incoming travelers from Mexico.

South Korea has tightened its border control in line with growing smuggling attempts after the pandemic and rising demand for narcotics here.

During the first half of this year, the number of drug trafficking attempts into South Korea rose 11 percent on-year to come to 362 cases, data showed.

