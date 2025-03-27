10 drug addicts found HIV positive in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram, March 27 (IANS) Ten drug addicts have tested positive for HIV at Walancherry in Kerala's Malappuram during the health screening among the high-risk category of people.

The Kerala State AIDS Control Society conducted the screening among high-risk category people, which included sex workers and drug users.

Malappuram district District Medical Officer said 10 people, all of whom are drug users, were found HIV positive.

"This screening was done in January at Walancherry, and one of them tested positive for HIV. Soon, a detailed study was conducted among his close contacts, after which nine others were found to be HIV positive," said the DMO.

Of the 10, three are migrant labourers from outside Kerala who work in Malappuram district, and the rest are all Keralites.

The detailed studies on these people found that they shared a syringe for drugs, which may have caused the HIV spread.

The DMO office has started a more detailed analysis of these 10 people and is administering them retroviral therapy.

Advocate Tito Thomas, who has been working among drug users, said these results to him are the least surprising.

"I have been working among the drug users for a long time and have been distributing syringes and needles for a long and hence this finding that 10 are HIV positive is not news for me," said Thomas, who is an activist working among high-risk category people.

Incidentally, this new revelation comes at a time when the state has been reporting a rampant increase in drug use and trafficking.

To tackle this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with numerous department heads and said the government will coordinate with the public and various departments to shape up a strong campaign against drugs, which will be launched next month.

During the meeting, CM Vijayan said the campaign should also be held from the Lower Primary class onwards.

