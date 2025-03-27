Time to exit: Pakistan has lost the war it started against people of Balochistan

Quetta: The United States, being highly strategic and farsighted, realised after 20 years of war in Afghanistan that achieving victory there was impossible. It took into account the horrors and defeat of the Vietnam War, as well as the collapse of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan, ultimately concluding that further involvement in Afghanistan would be a waste of resources and time.

It is important to note that for the past 30 years, Baloch nationalist leaders have been continuously trying to explain to the United States, NATO, and other Western nations that while their enemies were operating in Afghanistan, their roots lay in Pakistan, specifically within GHQ.

Despite carrying out extensive carpet bombings in the caves and mountains of Tora Bora, and even deploying the 'Mother of All Bombs'," the US failed to achieve its objectives. Meanwhile, the Pakistani military and ISI, recognised globally as a mercenary force, deceived multiple US administrations — including those of George W Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden — by extracting billions of dollars while secretly providing military support to anti-American groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

Pakistan cleverly used the military aid received from the US to suppress the Baloch independence movement. Concrete evidence exists showing that Pakistan's Air Force has deployed phosphorus and cluster bombs, as well as American-made missiles and explosives, against pro-independence Baloch civilians. This raises serious accountability concerns for the United States on an international level — why was military aid provided under the guise of counterterrorism allowed to be used against the homegrown Baloch owned, Baloch led liberation movement?

Balochistan and Pakistan are two distinct entities. Pakistan possesses jets, tanks, artillery, and military strength, whereas Balochistan lacks comparable war capabilities. This imbalance of power perpetuates Pakistan’s military oppression and occupation of Balochistan. For the past seven decades, Pakistan has trampled on international war protocols and the UN Charter, ruthlessly using aerial power to suppress the legitimate Baloch independence movement.

Despite this ongoing seven-decade conflict between Pakistan and Balochistan, the international community has failed to take meaningful action. The global community must exert diplomatic, military, and economic pressure on Pakistan to relinquish its illegal control over Balochistan and recognise it as an independent nation. Such a move would allow Balochistan — rich in natural resources — to contribute to regional peace and stability through cooperation with serious stakeholders.

If Pakistan remains adamant in maintaining its occupation, then regional powers should consider providing the Baloch freedom fighters with anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, tanks, and other military support to counter Pakistan's war efforts in Balochistan. Strengthening the military capabilities of the Baloch independence forces is not intended to escalate bloodshed but rather to restore balance and prevent a humanitarian crisis. If Balochistan achieves military parity with Pakistan, it would curtail Pakistan's ability — especially with China's backing — to exploit Baloch resources for financing proxy groups in India, Afghanistan, and other regional states. Hence, an independent, secular, and democratic Balochistan would serve the interests of India, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Europe.

Even pro-Pakistan political parties and civil society groups are now openly admitting the failure of the Pakistani military. They have acknowledged the Baloch nationalist narrative, which has long asserted that Pakistan has lost the war it started against the Baloch people. A stark indication of this is the reaction of the local Baloch population — when Baloch freedom fighters attack Pakistani military posts, police stations, and checkposts, seizing weapons, the common people emerge from their homes and rooftops to cheer for the Baloch fighters. This is a moment of utter disgrace for Pakistan — it has lost the war morally, politically, religiously, and militarily, yet it continues to sacrifice its troops in Balochistan.

Pakistani soldiers stationed in military cantonments in Balochistan are not there to fight the Baloch resistance; they remain deployed merely for their monthly salaries.

For the people of Punjab and its educated intellectuals, this is a critical moment. If they wish to avoid a humiliation similar to the defeat of Dhaka in 1971, they must urge their military to withdraw from Balochistan. The Pakistani military should transfer all its weapons, artillery, fighter jets, and war supplies — purchased using Balochistan’s resources — to the Baloch national forces. This would facilitate a peaceful exit strategy for Pakistan’s military from Balochistan.

The withdrawal of the Pakistani military from Balochistan should not follow the chaotic precedent of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 15, 2021. Instead, prior to the exit of Pakistani forces, a comprehensive international conference should be convened, bringing together the political and military leadership of both Balochistan and Pakistan. International institutions, including the United Nations, Afghanistan, India, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), European nations, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Asian countries, should be invited as mediators.

Balochistan holds geopolitical and economic significance, serving as a key to regional peace, interfaith harmony, and long-term economic cooperation among nations. To ensure a safe and organised withdrawal, United Nations peacekeeping forces, in coordination with Baloch pro-independence forces, must first take control of the security situation in Balochistan, facilitating a safe passage for the withdrawing Pakistani military.

Following this, a UN-led peace mission, with international financial assistance, should provide military training to the Baloch pro-independence forces. The weapons, artillery, warplanes, and military equipment left behind by the Pakistani army should be transferred to Baloch forces to strengthen their capacity. Joint efforts between Baloch forces and international counterterrorism experts should then focus on eradicating terrorism from the region.

To ensure Balochistan's diplomatic recognition on the world stage, Baloch embassies should be established, with Baloch representatives officially recognised as ambassadors. A framework for comprehensive international agreements should be drafted to foster bilateral and multilateral relations with the global community. Additionally, Balochistan should be declared an international trade hub, with economic initiatives launched under the leadership of global financial experts, marking the beginning of nation-building efforts in newly independent Balochistan.

During this global conference, an official request should be made to Pakistan for data and records of all Baloch individuals abducted and killed by the Pakistani military. Pakistan must be held accountable for providing detailed information on all Baloch prisoners currently detained in Pakistani torture cells and secret detention centers. The keys to these prisons must be handed over to Baloch pro-independence forces and UN peacekeepers to ensure an immediate release of all Baloch prisoners of war.

Upon release, these former prisoners must undergo emergency medical treatment under the supervision of internationally trained doctors. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) should be formally notified of the torture, state oppression, and inhumane treatment inflicted upon these detainees. Independent observers, international human rights organisations, and medical experts must conduct interviews with these individuals to document their experiences of abuse and persecution.

After gathering concrete evidence, all Pakistani military Generals and officers involved in these war crimes should face immediate trials at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Pakistani military’s atrocities in Balochistan must be addressed at the international level, similar to how other dictators and war criminals have been held accountable: Slobodan Milosevic (Serbia, 1999–2006): Tried at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for war crimes and human rights violations in Yugoslavia. He was sentenced to death in 2006; Charles Taylor (Liberia, 2003–2012): Found guilty of war crimes and human rights violations during the Sierra Leone civil war. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2012; Slobodan Praljak (Bosnia, 2004–2017): Tried and sentenced to 20 years in prison for war crimes in Bosnia. During his appeal in 2017, he committed suicide in court; Saddam Hussein (Iraq, 2005–2006): Convicted of genocide, mass executions, and the use of chemical weapons against 148 Kurds in Dujail. He was sentenced to death in 2006, which was carried out on December 30, 2006; Radovan Karadzic (Serbia, 2008–2019): Found guilty of genocide and war crimes in Bosnia and sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2016, later increased to a life sentence in 2019; Rodrigo Duterte (Philippines, ongoing): Facing trial at the ICC for war crimes related to extrajudicial killings in his anti-drug campaign.

Despite Pakistan's history of committing genocide in 1971, where three million Bengalis were massacred and 200,000 Bengali women were raped, it has never faced international accountability. Now, as Pakistan continues its military occupation of Balochistan, committing grave human rights violations and war crimes for over seven decades, it is imperative that Pakistan’s military Generals and officials be brought before the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

Just as other war criminals and oppressive regimes have been prosecuted, the Pakistani state must face justice for its crimes in Balochistan.

All officers, soldiers, and officials of the occupying Pakistani forces found guilty of Baloch genocide, abductions for ransom, arson, leading military operations, and war crimes should not be allowed to leave Balochistan until they have fully served their respective sentences.

Additionally, a comprehensive economic report must be compiled detailing the extent of Balochistan's looted mineral resources that have been exploited for Pakistan’s economy over the past 70 years. A financial investigation should be conducted into the assets of all ranks of the Pakistani military, from junior officers to the Army Chief, as well as all ISI officers stationed in occupied Balochistan. Their bank statements must be examined, comparing their financial status at the time of employment to their current wealth. If any individual has accumulated unjustifiable wealth, they must be questioned regarding the sources of their income.

A fact-finding mission should be launched under the supervision of the United Nations (UN), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and global financial experts to investigate black money laundered abroad by Pakistani military generals and officers. Any illegally acquired wealth found in their accounts or businesses should be seized and transferred to the Balochistan Bank as reparations for the economic plunder of Balochistan.

The Baloch pro-independence political leadership has already developed a roadmap and blueprint for Balochistan's future, formally documented as the Balochistan Liberation Charter (BLC). This national document reflects the collective aspirations and contributions of every Baloch individual. Under the leadership of Baloch nationalist leader Hyrbyair Marri, the BLC has been translated into 11 languages, including Balochi, Brahui, English, Urdu, Pashto, Arabic, Persian, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

The Balochistan Liberation Charter envisions an independent, democratic, and secular state, where a one-person, one-vote system will ensure democratic governance. The provisional constitution guarantees equal rights for men and women, and full religious freedom will be upheld within a united and independent Balochistan. The BLC presents Balochistan as a progressive, peaceful, and prosperous nation in the global arena.

The international community, including India, has a golden opportunity to play a role in securing the independence of Balochistan, one of the world's most resource-rich regions. A democratic and secular Balochistan offers unprecedented opportunities for regional peace, security, trade, counterterrorism efforts, drug prevention, employment generation, climate change mitigation, and the elimination of extremism and proxy warfare propagated by Pakistan.

A united and independent Balochistan would not only hold strategic significance in land and airspace dynamics but also possess maritime corridors of global importance. Recognizing Balochistan's independence would establish it as a key global player, ensuring peace and economic stability in South Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

(The writer is a human rights defender and freelance journalist. He can be reached on X @SobdarBaloch_ Views expressed are personal)

