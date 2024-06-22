YSRCP’s under construction central office demolished

Amaravati, June 22 (IANS) YSR Congress Party’s under-construction central office in Tadepalli in Guntur district was demolished by municipal authorities in the early hours of Saturday over alleged illegal construction.

Authorities of Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) began demolition around 5:30 a.m. using excavators and bulldozers.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) had issued notice to the opposition party over the alleged illegal construction.

The YSRCP had approached the High Court on Friday, challenging the CRDA office. A party spokesperson claimed that the court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity and the same was conveyed to the CRDA Commissioner by the YSRCP's lawyer.

According to CRDA and MTMC officials, the YSRCP office was being built on the land of the irrigation department. There were allegations that under the previous government of YSRCP headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy, the land, which was being used for a boatyard, was taken on lease for a small amount.

There were also allegations that the construction was taken up without taking approvals from CRDA and MTMC.

Former chief minister and YSRCP president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the action by the TDP-led government. In his post on ‘X’, he said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had resorted to political vendetta. He said a dictator demolished YSRCP’s central office with bulldozers, ignoring the orders of the High Court.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said through these acts, Naidu was giving a message about how his regime was going to be for the next five years. The YSRCP Chief, however, said the party would now bow before these threats and political vendetta. He vowed to fight on behalf of the people and appealed to all democratic forces in the country to condemn these acts of Chandrababu Naidu.

