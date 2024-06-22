Indian startup develops AI-enabled yoga mat for personalised coaching

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) A startup incubated at IIT Mandi has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Yoga mat, which was presented to Union Ministers here.

The mat called ‘YogiFy’ was handed over to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar; Railways, I&B and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on behalf of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The mat has the potential to revolutionise the at-home yoga experience by leveraging AI and Computer Vision (CV) technologies to enable comfortable yoga practice, according to the ministry.

It is equipped with a built-in innovative sensor layer, tracks the postures of yoga performers and offers suggestions to help correct their posture in real-time.

It has been developed by Wellnesys Technologies Private Ltd, incubated at the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) iHub at IIT Mandi and supported under the NM-ICPS programme of DST.

The mat, which is a fully indigenous ‘Make in India’, has several benefits, according to the ministry.

These include simplified yogasana training, interactive yoga classes, real-time feedback on posture and personalised coaching anywhere, anytime around the world.

YogiFi Smart Mat works seamlessly with other smart devices at home to set up the right ambience for performing yoga.

