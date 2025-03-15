Youth arrested for raping minor in Bengal's Cooch Behar

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) A youth was arrested on Saturday on charges of raping a six-year-old girl in Cooch Behar district during the Holi festival, which is popular as Dolyatra in West Bengal.

The victim is currently under treatment at Jalpaiguri Super- Speciality Hospital under critical condition.

Confirming the arrest of the accused youth, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mekhliganj Asish P Subba said the cops managed to arrest him before he could abscond.

"A thorough investigation against him has been initiated in the matter," he added.

According to the police complaint by the victim's parents, she was celebrating the festival when the accused asked her to come with him, alluring her to gift kites.

Although a couple of friends of the victim tried to accompany her, the accused drove them away. Thereafter, the accused took the victim to a deserted place and raped her.

Later, in the evening, the victim girl came back to her residence profusely bleeding and was admitted to the Mekhliganj sub-division hospital.

The victim revealed the ordeal to her parents, after which, the parents lodged a complaint at the local police station and the accused was finally arrested.

Meanwhile, the victim was shifted to Jalpaiguri Super-Speciality Hospital for better treatment. She continues to be in utter shock, said a district police official.

West Bengal had been in the news for the last six months for several rape and murder cases in which the victims were minors.

The most-talked-about case in the matter was the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August 2024.

