March 2025 Thriller OTT Releases: Azaad, Rekhachitram and More

As March progresses, OTT platforms are preparing to unleash a new wave of entertainment for viewers. With a batch of fresh releases on the anvil, audience members are set for a treat. New releases such as Rekhchitram, Nadaaniya, and Loveyapa have already created excitement, and the forthcoming releases are set to add more to the thrill.

Aha: Rekhachitram

Aha is coming out with Rekhachitram on March 14, a superhit film that is a murder mystery that is yet to be solved. The film is about the tribulations of a police officer as he searches for the killer.

Sony LIV: Agent

Sony LIV's Agent, releasing on March 13, is a spy thriller and traces the life of a RAW officer as he undertakes a high-profile mission.

Zee5: Vanavaas

Zee5 will release Vanavaas on March 14, a film that delves into the intricacies of human lives as they confront conflicts and relearn the significance of family values in contemporary times.

Amazon Prime Video: Laila and Be Happy

Amazon Prime Video is not too far behind, with two releases that are guaranteed to enthrall viewers. Laila, a Telugu action comedy, is about Sonu, who invents a second identity to rescue himself from goons. As Laila attracts fans, including the goons themselves, the question is: how long can Laila keep up with the mayhem?

Be Happy, out on March 14, is a feel-good tale about a single father and his daughter, who dreams of performing in a high-profile dance show.

Netflix: Emergency and Azaad

Netflix is at the front of this pack with two promising releases on March 14. Emergency, a film based on what happened during Indira Gandhi's reign, is going to be an interesting watch. The movie examines Gandhi's struggle for power and justice and is bound to be an engaging story.

Azaad, another Netflix original release, takes place in the 1920s and chronicles the ride of a young stable boy and his feisty horse. Through their journey of going through rebellion and resiliency, the narrative becomes a journey of self-discovery and bravery.

With these thrilling releases in the pipeline, March promises to be a great month for OTT lovers. Whether one is in the mood for drama, action, or comedy, there is something for everyone on the OTT platforms.

