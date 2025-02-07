Young woman's body found in Kolkata, rape and murder suspected

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) The body of a young woman was found concealed in thick bushes in the New Town area of Kolkata on Friday morning. The condition of the body, coupled with the state of the woman's clothing, has strongly indicated that she may have been the victim of a violent sexual assault before her death.

The body has been sent to a medical facility for a thorough post-mortem examination. This will not only determine the precise cause of death but also confirm whether the woman was indeed subjected to rape.

The discovery was made by a group of early morning walkers who were passing through the area. They noticed something partially hidden within the dense foliage and, upon closer inspection, made the horrifying discovery of the woman's body.

The walkers contacted the local police station from where a team of police officers was sent to the area.

The identity of the young woman remains unknown. A local police official said that a full-scale investigation is underway. The cops suspect that the body of the victim had been placed behind the bushes during the wee hours of late Thursday night. The local people claimed that the area from where the victim’s body was recovered is less frequented by people and the place becomes almost deserted after sunset.

This tragic incident comes amidst growing concerns about the rising instances of sexual violence in West Bengal. The state has recently been plagued by a series of reported rapes and rape-murders, with several cases involving minors, drawing widespread condemnation and calls for stricter measures to ensure the safety of women.

Among the most disturbing recent cases was the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last August. The fact that this heinous crime occurred within the confines of a hospital campus led to public outrage and highlighted the urgent need for more effective preventative measures.

The latest incident in New Town serves as a stark reminder of the challenge of addressing violence against women.

