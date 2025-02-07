Thiruveer as Wedding aPhotographer in The Great Pre-Wedding Show

After having put up notable performances in films like George Reddy and Palasa 1978, Thiruveer later impressed the audiences and critics in the lead role in films like Masooda, and Pareshan. Coming next, the actor would be seen in the role of a photographer in the film titled, 'The Great Pre-Wedding Show.' Directed by Rahul Srinivas, the breezy entertainer is a blend of humour and drama.

“Playing the role of a wedding photographer is interesting. Although I have clicked several times with my mobile, playing a professional photographer was a bit challenging. I had to learn how to hold the camera, body postures and movements. It was a fun experience and a role that gave me a different insight into the world of lenses,” says Thiruveer.

The actor recently shot for the film at Araku and experienced winter chill. “We experienced a steep drop in temperature, especially during the early hours in winter when the temperature plummeted to single digit, but all thanks to the team, we pulled it off.”

Thiruveer is nearly done with the shooting of Bhagavanthudu. The actor is in a happy space with two new films in his kitty, and is looking forward with a lot of excitement. “Post the success of Masooda, I have been choosy. But thankfully I am being offered roles that suit my personality and that’s helping me to be versatile. My theatre background is also helping me to get into the skin of the characters. It’s so heartening to see filmmakers writing roles for me, and I think that’s the greatest validation for an actor,” says Thiruveer.