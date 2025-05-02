Yoga Day becoming powerful global movement uniting humanity:  Ayush Minister

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is becoming a powerful global movement uniting humanity, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush on Friday.

He was speaking at a grand Yoga Mahotsav organised in Maharashtra’s Nashik by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush. More than 6,000 enthusiasts came together to mark the 50-day countdown to the IDY 2025.

“Yoga forms the foundation of life for millions around the world. As part of efforts to take its benefits to every individual, the International Day of Yoga 2025 is being celebrated as a decade-long global festival,” Jadhav said.

The Minister also launched the Yoga Sangam Portal -- a digital platform for online registration towards facilitating the synchronised nationwide celebration of IDY 2025 on June 21 at more than 1,00,000 locations across India.

He further added that the Government is leaving no stone unturned to make IDY a success.

“Yoga Sangam embodies global solidarity for health, and through initiatives like these, International Day of Yoga is becoming a powerful global movement that unites humanity, promoting Yoga and beyond," Jadhav said.

Yoga Sangam is one of the 10 signature events of the IDY2025. It is a groundbreaking initiative to boost decentralised, yet synchronised mass yoga performance at 1,00,000 locations across India.

The event will weave a harmonious tapestry of well-being nationwide, as hundreds of thousands of individuals unite under yoga’s enabling shield. The sheer scale of participation in the event will create a powerful ripple effect of positive energy nationwide, the MoS said.

Previously, the MDNIY and the Ministry of Ayush organised a Yoga Mahotsav in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

