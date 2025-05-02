Central govt schemes transform lives in Begusarai, grateful beneficiaries thank PM Modi

Begusarai, May 2 (IANS) In Bihar, the winds of change are sweeping across Begusarai as Central government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) reshape the lives of rural and urban families. For many, what once seemed like distant promises have now turned into tangible realities - pucca houses, steady income, and a renewed sense of dignity.

The impact of PMAY is evident in the voices and lives of beneficiaries like Ranju Devi, Draupadi Devi, and Veena Devi, all residents of Badalpur village in Matihani block. Until recently, their lives were marked by the challenges of living in kutcha houses - vulnerable structures made of mud, thatch, and bamboo, prone to damage during rainstorms and harsh winters.

"I used to live in constant fear of scorpions, snakes, and the roof flying off during storms," recalls Ranju Devi, 50, standing in front of her newly constructed pucca house.

“Now, with the help of PMAY, I finally sleep peacefully. I sincerely thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for this life-changing gift.”

Her neighbour, Draupadi Devi, echoes her gratitude.

"We received Rs 1.2 lakh through the scheme. It may not seem like much to some, but it meant everything to us. For the first time, I feel safe in my own home."

For 40-year-old Veena Devi, the transformation has been deeply personal.

"During monsoons, we used to scramble to protect our belongings and children. Today, my house stands strong. The scheme has not only given me shelter but confidence," she said.

Beyond shelter, economic empowerment is also taking root through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which provides direct income support to small and marginal farmers. Among its beneficiaries are 52-year-old Rajendra Mahato and 65-year-old Anandi Shah, residents of Sankh Taraiya village. Both have seen their dependence on local moneylenders dwindle thanks to the Rs 6,000 they receive annually under the scheme.

"Earlier, I had to borrow money for seeds and household needs. Now, this small but regular support helps me stand on my own feet," said Mahato.

"It may not be a huge sum, but for us, it makes a big difference."

Shah, who owns a small plot of land, described the scheme as a “lifeline.”

"I had trouble enrolling initially, but now that I receive the instalments, I feel a sense of security. I’m grateful to the Prime Minister for thinking of farmers like me."

Launched in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to provide affordable housing for all by 2022. The scheme not only provides financial aid but also empowers marginalised sections of society. Over 2.67 lakh homes have been approved specifically for women, while homes have also been allocated to transgender individuals. In a recent move, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved the construction of an additional 3.53 lakh houses under PMAY-Urban 2.0, including in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

PM-KISAN continues to support farmers by providing Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments. The scheme addresses small-scale agricultural distress and supports farmers in purchasing inputs, improving productivity, and ensuring their financial independence.

The 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme is likely to be credited to farmers' accounts in June 2025. Under this scheme, eligible farmers are expected to get Rs 2,000 each. However, no official announcement has been made so far regarding the exact date.

