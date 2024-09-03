Wrestler Sangram to face Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir on MMA debut

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Sangram Singh, India’s first male wrestler and the first ambassador of the Wrestling Federation of India (2014-2015), will square off against Ali Raza Nasir of Pakistan at the Gama International Fighting Championship on September 21 at Heroes sq. 1 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Sangram expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "I envision a future where Indian athletes stand proudly on international stages and can develop their career in Mixed Martial Arts. My own journey from wrestling to MMA isn’t just for me; I hope to build the sport in India and also pave inroads for our young Indian fighters to travel places and participate. I hope to inspire them to believe that with commitment and effort, they too can achieve greatness globally."

This momentous occasion in Sangram Singh’s career not only symbolises his successful switch from wrestling to mixed martial arts but also shows how dedicated he is to bringing the sport closer to the young masses in India through his MMA debut. Singh hopes that by joining the MMA scene he will give young athletes who want to pursue careers in combat sports a clear path.

Sangram Singh who is leaning toward Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and discusses his potential for success, says, “It is in my nature as a sportsman to be well-versed in the sport or how it is perceived internationally. In addition, I see mixed martial arts (MMA) having a significant impact on boxing and wrestling as well as for all combat sports.”

Sangram Singh is well-known for his outstanding wrestling record participating in many national and international competitions making a significant impact on Indian sports. It is expected that Singh’s possible entry into mixed martial arts (MMA) will help raise the stature of Indian athletes within the international combat sports community.

Watching his brother fight, Sangram dreamt of being a professional wrestler. Being an arthritis patient, Sangram Singh defied all odds while paving his path towards international wrestling. Being awarded the World’s Best Professional Wrestler in 2012, the athlete also commanded victories in the 2015 and 2016 Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship.

Maintaining his discipline, the athlete has been an inspiration while being a top motivator for several youths as he rose to fame. Sangram also had a successful TV and film career, participating in various reality shows and securing acting gigs in Bollywood films.

