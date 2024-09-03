J&K Jamaat-e-Islami officially supports independent candidate ahead of polls

Srinagar, Sept 3 (IANS) In a major shift of policy, the Jamaat-e-Islami organisation on Tuesday officially extended support to a contesting candidate after 37 years.

Ever since 1987 when the Jamaat fought the Assembly elections in alliance with like-minded political parties under the banner of the Muslim United Front (MUF), the Jamaat later boycotted elections in J&K as the state was engulfed by separatist violence in 1989.

Jamaat has today officially extended its support to an independent candidate, Aijaz Ahmad Mir in the Zainpora Assembly constituency of Shopian district.

Jamaat senior member, Shamim Ahmed Thokar told some reporters that the organisation has officially extended support to independent candidate, Aijaz Ahmad Mir in the Zainpora constituency.

Jamaat decision marks a major shift in the policy of the religio-political organisation and the re-entry of the Jamaat in electoral politics is expected to alter the basic dynamics of electoral politics in Kashmir.

Jamaat leaders have fought Assembly elections in the past as well in J&K.

Senior Jamaat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, who later became an ideologue of separatism in Kashmir, has represented the north Kashmir Sopore Assembly seat twice.

After Geelani became the ideologue of separatism in Kashmir, Sopore also turned into a hotbed of anti-India sentiment in the Valley.

Whatever, the final result of the J&K Assembly elections, there is little doubt that the Jamaat is an extremely well-entrenched cadre-based organisation.

Once the Jamaat chooses to directly contest the Assembly elections if the present ban on the organisation is lifted, the traditional political parties like the National Conference, (NC), Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would face a formidable opponent.

The common notion that the Jamaat has supported separatism in the past definitely needs answers, but there is nothing in the constitution of the country that would prevent the Jamaat from joining electoral politics if the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) lifts the ban on the organisation.

A senior Jamaat supporter requesting not to be named countered the recent statement of NC vice president, Omar Abdullah in which the former Chief Minister said that the change of ideology in the Jamaat politics is evident by their decision to support ex-members of the Jamaat in elections.

“Didn’t Omar Sahib’s elders in the NC support plebiscite in J&K in the past? Let us not rake up skeletons from cupboards. Then so many questions would need answers,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.