Work towards joining Indian Army, the best in the world: Maj Gen Kartikeya to students

Kolkata, July 16 (IANS) Major General S. S. Kartikeya, who commands the Red Shield Division of the Army's Eastern Command, on Tuesday asked the students of the Sainik School, Imphal to work towards joining the Indian army which is the best in the world.

“Both boys and girls should work towards joining the Indian Army which is among the best military forces in the world,” Major General Kartikeya told the students while addressing the students at the Vikram Batra Auditorium.

Major General Kartikeya paid a visit to Sainik School, Imphal for the the annual general meeting of the Local Board of Administration (LBA). The head of the Army’s Eastern Command is also Chairman of the LBA.

A weapons and equipment display was also organised within the school campus during the day for students.

He also felicitated teachers and non-teaching staff and commended their efforts towards the overall development of the school.

Major General Kartikeya was accompanied by his wife Priya Kartikeya who visited the girls' hostel and spoke to the inmates and lady teachers.

She also paid a visit to the Sainik Foundation School - for children aged between four and ten years and also participated in a tree plantation drive.

