Bigg Boss OTT 3 Coming to an End? Grand Finale Likely on This Date

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Grand Finale Soon? Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor and streamed on Jio Cinema Premium, is inching closer to the finale. The controversial reality show failed to impress the viewers. Many of them have expressed their disappointment over the poor programming of the show. They said the show lacked drama and interesting tasks for the house inmates.

So far five contestants including Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, Munisha Khatwani and Chandrika Dixit Gera aka Vada Pav have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, Adnaan Shaikh entered as a wildcard contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. But, reports suggest he might be officially disqualified from the show as he broke a major rule -- sharing information from the outside world.



Latest update on social media suggests that the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will likely have its grand finale in the first week of August 2024. However, we are waiting for the official confirmation on the grand finale.

