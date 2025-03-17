Work for developing two metropolitan cities in MP at fast pace, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, March 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that the state government will be promoting industrial developments in two metropolitan cities which are being developed in the state.

The Chief Minister added that the work for developing two metropolitan cities in the state is going on with fast pace.

The first proposed metropolitan city will be developed connecting districts such as Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Dhar.

While the second metropolitan city comprises districts such as Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha and Rajgarh.

"The process of two metropolitan areas (metropolis) in the state is being carried out by the Urban Development and Housing Department. Their formation will help in establishing Madhya Pradesh as an economic development centre," CM Yadav said in a statement.

Chief Minister Yadav had announced to develop two metropolitan cities in Madhya Pradesh during his speech on the occasion of the Republic Day on January 26.

The Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government plans to develop these cities on the lines of Delhi and Mumbai, a long-standing demand that has been discussed multiple times but rarely implemented.

In a statement, Chief Minister Yadav highlighted that the state government has formulated the Integrated Township Policy-2025 to promote sustainable urban development.

"The objective of this policy is to develop well-organised, modern and self-reliant townships through the participation of private and public sectors. This policy will promote better basic facilities, green residential areas and smart infrastructure," he added.

CM Yadav asserted that land pooling concept has also been adopted in the new policy, which will give land owners an opportunity to participate in development with proper compensation.

