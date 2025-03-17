Assam: Bagurumba dance to be showcased by 10,000 artists, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the Bodo dance form 'Bagurumba' will be performed by at least 10,000 youths in Guwahati in the October month to showcase this art form to the global stage.

The Chief Minister said, "After Bihu and Jhumoir, we will take Bagurumba to the world stage. This October, more than 10,000 youths will perform Bagurumba together in Guwahati to popularise this exquisite Bodo dance form."

Recently, during the investment summit–Advantage Assam 2.0, more than 7,500 artists from different tea gardens across the state performed the Jhumoir dance in the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the programme and he praised the initiative of the state government.

Two years ago, the traditional Bihu dance created history by entering the Guinness World Records for being the largest Bihu dance performance ever staged.

The record-breaking event took place on April 14, 2023, coinciding with the festival of Rongali Bihu.

The historic performance was held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, where an impressive 11,304 dancers and drummers participated in the grand display.

Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, the performers showcased synchronised Bihu dance steps, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dhol, pepa, and gogona -- essential instruments in Bihu performances.

Notably, the Bodo community, one of the largest ethnic groups in Assam, has a rich cultural heritage deeply embedded in its traditional dance forms.

Among these, the Bagurumba dance stands out as a vibrant expression of nature, peace, and harmony. Often referred to as the "Dance of the Butterflies", Bagurumba is a significant cultural symbol for the Bodo people, blending elegance with tradition.

Bagurumba is primarily performed by Bodo women during the annual Bwisagu festival, celebrated to mark the onset of spring.

The dance is closely tied to Bodo spiritual beliefs, symbolising their connection to nature.

The rhythmic movements mimic the graceful fluttering of butterflies, showcasing the dancers' admiration for the environment.

The dance is traditionally performed in groups, with women dressed in colourful dokhona (a traditional Bodo attire), Jwmgra (scarf), and adorned with floral ornaments.

The vibrant outfits, often embroidered with intricate patterns, reflect the rich textile traditions of the Bodo community.

The Bagurumba dance remains a cherished part of Bodo tradition, blending art, music, and storytelling.

As Assam continues to embrace its multicultural roots, Bagurumba stands as a testament to the enduring cultural legacy of the Bodo community. Its delicate yet powerful expression of nature's beauty continues to enchant audiences and preserve the vibrant identity of the Bodo community.

