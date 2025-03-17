Bhav Dhillon: 'PM Luxon's India visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation'

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in India on Sunday for a five-day visit.

During this time, Bhav Dhillon, the former Honorary Consul of India in Auckland and leading face of Indian diaspora in the country, spoke exclusively to IANS, expressing optimism for collaboration in various sectors.

Speaking about PM Luxon's visit, Dhillon said, "This visit is taking place after nine years. The New Zealand Prime Minister has come to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are multiple areas where we can expect positive outcomes and cooperation, with the most significant being the initiation of trade talks between the two countries."

Regarding agricultural prospects, Dhillon highlighted, "India is an agrarian country with a large portion of its population engaged in farming. Similarly, New Zealand has a strong agricultural sector. From New Zealand's side, there are several opportunities in agricultural technology, including vegetable farming, horticulture, apple cultivation, and dairy technology. These areas offer immense potential for cooperation between India and New Zealand."

Discussing the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, Dhillon said, "The Indian community in New Zealand is very strong, with a population of around 300,000, making up nearly six per cent of the country's total population. In Auckland, the largest city in New Zealand, Indians make up about 11 per cent of the population, along with a significant student community. This visit is expected to enhance cooperation in the education sector, leading to an increase in the number of students coming to New Zealand in the future."

Asked about tourism in New Zealand, he said, "New Zealand is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. As India continues to grow economically and its people become more affluent, many are eager to visit New Zealand, ensuring a steady rise in tourism. Moreover, when it comes to sports, cricket serves as a strong unifying factor. The sporting relations between India and New Zealand remain robust."

Dhillon further noted, "Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is attending the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest. We all know that the Raisina Dialogue is India's premier geopolitical conference. New Zealand holds a unique position in the South Pacific, while India has significant interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Therefore, PM Luxon's presence as the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue makes this visit highly significant."

