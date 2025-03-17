National security is about wholesome capability to wage and deter war: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Sunday that national security is about wholesome capability to wage and deter war.

He was speaking at the fourth General Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture in New Delhi.

On this occasion, the Army Chief presented his view on emerging technologies in national security.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said, "Technological prowess has become the new currency of deterrence and data has become the new capital of trade and security."

"Security is about wholesome capability to wage war and deter war. Healthy military-civil fusion, Atmanirbhar defence industrial base, dual-use assets at the national level, well-informed and empowered decision-makers of time framework, and inclusive approach for citizen warriors play a pivotal role," he added.

He said, "Anti-colonial allies champion multi-world order and that bandwagoning of nations helps prevent conflict."

The Army Chief also said, "Lead peacekeeping operations, advocate nuclear weapons as a political asset only for deterrent purposes as long as possible, lead GWOT (Global War on Terrorism) by virtue of facing it first hand in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and against left-wing extremism; I would like to assure you that the Indian Army remains aligned and integrated with the nation."

Beside this on Sunday, General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and all ranks of Indian armed forces remembered and paid tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat.

General Bipin Rawat was a visionary leader, a fearless soldier and a strategic thinker who dedicated his life to strengthening India's defence capabilities, the Army Chief said.

A man of unwavering resolve, foresight and exemplary leadership, General Bipin Rawat's indomitable spirit and commitment to the nation will continue to inspire generations of warriors. His legacy lives on in the hearts of every soldier and citizen, he added.

