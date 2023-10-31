UP woman held for killing minor daughter over her love affair

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 31 (IANS) A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district allegedly hacked her minor daughter to death as she was opposed to her relationship with a boy.

The accused woman has been arrested, the police said.

According to reports, the woman Shivpati, after killing her 15-year-old daughter with an axe and dumping her body in a well with the help of other family members, lodged a complaint at the Manjhanpur police station here, saying her daughter had been kidnapped.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, said that Shivpati reported to the police on October 14 that her daughter, who had gone to the fields for some work on October 2, had not returned home since then.

Based on her complaint, a case of abduction was registered against unknown persons and a probe was launched, the SP added.

On October 26, the locals informed the police that they had spotted the body of a girl in a well in a field outside the Tejvapur village.

Shivpati identified the body as that of her daughter, following which Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case, the police said.

However, certain evidence indicated Shivpati as the prime suspect and she was arrested for the murder on Monday, while her another minor daughter was also apprehended.

Her daughter-in-law Meera is absconding and efforts are on to arrest her, the police officer said.

On information provided by Shivpati, the axe and stick which were used in the murder have been recovered, the SP said, adding that a sack was also recovered, which was used to hide the body, the police said.

Srivastava said the accused told the police during questioning that she had asked her daughter to not continue her relationship with a boy from the same village, however, she did not agree.

Shivpati confessed that on the midnight of October 2, she, her other daughter and Meera allegedly killed the victim by hitting her with an axe and a stick. After the murder, they stuffed the body in a jute sack and dumped it in a well located on a field outside their village, the SP added.

To avoid suspicion from the police and people, the accused lodged a case of kidnapping.

