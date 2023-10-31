Man shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 31 (IANS) A 75-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by four bike-borne persons in a village in the Salempur area here, the police said.

The murder, which took place is suspected to be a fallout of an old rivalry.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shlok Kumar, said that Rambhul Singh, 75, a retired government employee, was returning home on his tractor after selling paddy when four unidentified persons riding two motorbikes allegedly fired at him, killing him on the spot.

Singh, who was lodged in jail in a murder case, was released in 2021, the police said.

The SSP added that it has come to light that Singh had a dispute with his relatives in 1992 in which some people on his side were killed.

In 1993, some members of the rival family were killed by Singh's side, after which he was sent to jail in 1993 in a murder case.

While his rivals were sentenced to life imprisonment, Singh was released from the jail in 2021, Kumar added.

It is suspected that Singh was allegedly killed by his rival side, the SSP said, adding that three persons have been detained in connection with the murder and they are being questioned.

He added that five teams have been formed to arrest the accused and their arrest will be ensured as soon as possible.

