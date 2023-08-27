Woman found dead inside house in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that they got a call on PCR call regarding the incident on Sunday. The caller told the police that his sister-in-law has been murdered.

Subsequently, a police team was immediately dispatched to the crime scene. "The team reached at Gali Darjiyan, Sadar Bazar, where it found that the incident occurred at the second floor of the house. The deceased, identified as Nazia, was lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on her neck. The body was lying on a bed," the official added.

The woman was survived by her husband, a street vendor and two kids -- a seven-year-old son and one three-year-old daughter.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and are looking into the matter.

