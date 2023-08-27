Siddipet to Get Rail Connectivity in a Month’s Time: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said under KCR-led Telangana government Siddipet has witnessed an all round development. He said the chief minister has fulfilled all the promises made to the people.

Siddipet will get the rail connectivity in a month, Harish Rao announced while taking part in a drone show along with the Tourism minister Srinivas Goud here on Sunday. On this occasion, he urged Srinivas Goud to develop a sky restaurant, tunnel aquarium and virtual reality dome theatre at the famous Komati Cheruvu.

Later, Srinivas Goud spoke and said Harish Rao was always concerned about the development of his Siddipet constituency. Goud further saud taking inspiration from Harish Rao’s working model, he also had carried out developmental activities in his Mahabubnagar constituency.

As the works of laying a railway line up to Siddipet have been completed, the South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a test run till Siddipet Railway Station on Saturday. The minister was seen taking selfies with the local residents with the goods train in the background.

SCR is operating goods trains till Gajwel, the constituency of chief minister KCR. The people of Siddipet will witness the goods trains chugging along between these two constituencies soon.

