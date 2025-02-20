Watch Video: Woman assaults child in lift, sparks late night protest in Greater Noida; held

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 20 (IANS) A shocking incident at the 12th Avenue Society in Gaur City-2, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread outrage after CCTV footage of a woman assaulting a child inside a lift went viral on social media.

The video has led to protests by local residents, compelling the police to intervene and take the woman into custody late at night.

The CCTV footage, which surfaced on social media, shows a woman entering the lift with her pet dog. Moments later, she is seen aggressively dragging and physically assaulting a young child inside the confined space. The visibly frightened child appears helpless as the woman continues to assault him.

Compounding the issue, the woman’s pet dog was in the lift without a muzzle, violating the society's pet policy. This added to the concerns of the residents, who have previously raised issues regarding pet safety regulations within the housing society.

As the video went viral, tension escalated within the residential society. Outraged by the disturbing footage, residents gathered in protest, demanding immediate action against the accused. Their anger intensified as the police initially failed to respond promptly.

By midnight, the agitation intensified, with residents taking to the streets in large numbers. It was only after the protest escalated that the police intervened, taking the woman into custody and registering an FIR against her at Bisrakh Police Station.

DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed the woman’s arrest, stating that legal proceedings have been initiated based on the viral video. “We have registered a case, and strict action will be taken against the accused. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident,” he said.

The shocking nature of the incident has raised concerns about safety within residential societies, with residents demanding stricter enforcement of rules to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Dozens of cases have been reported from gated apartment complexes in Noida and Greater Noida in recent times involving pet dog owners getting into fights with other residents. There have even been incidents of residents going against court guidelines and assaulting neighbours who feed and look after stray dogs.

On Camera: Noida Woman Slaps Boy For Stopping Dog From Entering Lift, Detained After Video Goes Viral#noida pic.twitter.com/OQN7IAnW7Z — Republic (@republic) February 20, 2025

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.