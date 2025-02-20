Last Video of Hyderabad Doctor Ananya Rao Missing in Tungabhadra River

A tragic accident has shaken the peaceful village of Sanapur, where a 26-year-old Hyderabad city-based doctor, Ananya Rao, disappeared after leaping into the Tungabhadra River on February 19. The young doctor was on a weekend getaway with her friends Satvik and Ashita when the unfortunate accident happened.

Ananya and her friends had checked into a guest house in Sanapur village, keen to spend a relaxing weekend together, eyewitnesses said. On an ill-fated morning, the three friends had decided to go for a swim in the river, with Ananya choosing to jump from a 20-foot rock into the water. Notwithstanding advice from the organizing team regarding the strong water current resulting from the release of the dam, Ananya refused to jump wearing a life jacket, saying she had done so many times before.

Sadly, Ananya was carried away by the strong currents, and despite a massive search operation launched by the rural police and the fire department, she has not been found. The authorities have suspended all water sports, such as coracle rides and swimming, in the river until further notice.

A district administrator confirmed that attempts were being made to trace Ananya and a probe is also being carried out into any slip-up at the tourist location. The administrator noted that stringent guidelines are provided to tourists entering the water and the accident shocked society to its core.

While the search for Ananya is ongoing, her family and friends are left to deal with the tragic fallout of this event. The accident serves as a sharp reminder of how important it is to follow safety protocols and pay attention to advice from the authorities, particularly where the risks involved are high.

