Yashtika Acharya Dies in Gym After 270 Kg Rod Falls on Neck, Watch Shocking Video!

A tragic accident has rocked the sporting world, with 17-year-old powerlifting prodigy Yashtika Acharya dying in a freak accident while training in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The accident happened on Tuesday when a 270 kg weightlifting rod slipped suddenly and crushed Yashtika's neck, resulting in fatal injuries.

Even though Yashtika was rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival, which left her training mates, friends, and family in shock and mourning. Her coach who was working with her during the practice also received minor injuries from the accident.

The police say that Yashtika's family has decided not to lodge a complaint about the incident. The authorities, after fulfilling the post-mortem formalities, handed over Yashtika's body to her relatives.

Yashtika Acharya was a young and upcoming powerlifter who had already achieved a gold medal at the Junior National Games. Her death has shocked the sporting fraternity with the need to ensure the security and well-being of athletes at training sessions.

The sad death of Yashtika Acharya is a timely reminder of the dangers of competitive sports and the importance of watchfulness and prudence to avoid such accidents in the future.

⚠️ scary visuals A 17-year-old powerlifter from Bikaner, Rajasthan, tragically died in a gym accident on February 19, 2025. While attempting to lift 270 kg during a squat, the barbell fell on her neck, resulting in a broken neck bone. source : @ndtvindia #bikaner #viralvideo… pic.twitter.com/LMSsWXxmPZ — WitAndGrit (@witAndGrit42) February 19, 2025

