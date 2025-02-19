Half Day School Holidays, Demand Parents in AP, Telangana

It's almost summer in India and just like every year, people are gearing up to bear the brunt of the heat coming from the Sun. While different parts of the country experiences summer differently, South India is known to face the worst effects of the heat during the months of March to May. If predictions are to be believed, the summer this year from both the telugu states is going to be at its absolute peak.

Even during mid-february, it has become difficult for people to step out of their homes in the afternoon to get their chores done. Dehydration is one of the health issues that can hit individuals during this time and the governments have already started preparing the people of these two states for the same. However, one thing that needs modification is the half-day school policy in Andhra and Telangana.

Half-day schools are a norm in both the states during summers and the schools usually operate from 07:45 am to 12:30 pm. Typically, these half-day schools start from mid-March (3rd week of March) and looking at the current heat trends, parents are demanding schools to push this back to an earlier date. It's natural of parents to keep their children safe from the effects of the sun and this concern is what's sparked this new debate.

The demand to start the half-day school program early looks fair and the governments of both the states might even consider going for it. But, it depends on the temperatures recorded in the first week of March.