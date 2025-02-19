Hyderabad lawyer collapses and dies, second incident in city in two days

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) A lawyer of the Secunderabad City Civil & Criminal Court collapsed and died on Wednesday, in the second such incident in the city in two days.

B. Venkata Ramana, collapsed in the premises of the Indian Bank's Marredpally Branch. He is reported to have sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The 58-year-old had come to the bank to pay a challan when he suddenly collapsed and succumbed. It is suspected that the lawyer suffered cardiac arrest.

This is the second such incident in the city in as many days.

Lawyer Pasnooru Venugopal Rao suffered a heart attack while arguing a case before the Telangana High Court on Tuesday and breathed his last. He was 66.

Rao was making submissions before Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty when he felt uneasy and collapsed. He has been practising at the High Court since 1998.

Though advocates administered Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and rushed him to Osmania Hospital, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Telangana High Court Bar Association President A, Ravinder Reddy said some lawyers present in the court hall attempted CPR but in vain.

The sudden death of two lawyers in two days has sent shock waves among the legal fraternity in Hyderabad.

Incidents of individuals suddenly collapsing and succumbing during their daily routine have caused concern among people, who believe stress and work pressure result in such tragedies.

A Congress leader in Karnataka died in August last year in similar circumstances. Ravi Chandran suffered a massive heart attack while addressing the media at the Press Club of Bengaluru.

The 63-year-old had organised the press conference to express support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA scam.

What is causing an alarm is the fact that many young people are falling victim to sudden cardiac arrests.

Several young individuals have succumbed to sudden heart attacks while working out at a gym, playing sports or attending to their daily chores in recent months.

