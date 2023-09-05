Will cooperate with ED after I receive notice: Nusrat Jahan

Kolkata, Sep 5 (IANS) Finally breaking her silence on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) serving her a notice for questioning on her past association as a director with a shady financial entity that allegedly duped senior citizens by promising them residential flats, actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan said on Tuesday evening that she will cooperate with the probe agency once she receives its notice on this count.

“I have been very busy since the morning. I am not aware of any such notice as yet. Let me receive that notice first. If ED wants to question me, I will surely go since cooperating in any kind of investigation is my responsibility,” the Trinamool Congress MP told mediapersons.

On Tuesday morning, the ED served notices to Jahan and Rakesh Singh, another director of the corporate entity 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, asking them to appear before it by 11 a.m. on September 12.

Recently, after receiving a summon from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the multi-crore municipalities recruitment case, state minister Sujit Basu, just like Jahan, had initially said that he will surely appear to face the questioning by the CBI if he receives the notice.

However, on the day of appearance, Basu did not turn up and instead claimed that he did not receive any notice from the CBI.

Now, it is to be seen whether the actress-turned-politician actually turns up at the ED office on the scheduled date.

In the beginning of August, when a complaint was filed against the same company, Jahan's husband Yash Dasgupta had expressed confidence that his wife will never be summoned by the ED since there is no merit in the allegations against her.

“The allegations of corruption involving crores of rupees are baseless. I am sure that the ED will not summon her,” Dasgupta had told a section of the media on August 5.

