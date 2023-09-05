Hyderabad Commissioner reviews security in view of elections, festivals

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) In preparation for the upcoming elections and major religious events like Ganesh and Milad ahead, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of security aspects and deployment readiness.

He conducted the review within the City Security Wing and other City Armed Reserve (CAR) units which handle all the backend arrangements for the Hyderabad City Police functioning ranging from armed force deployment, logistics, fleet management etc., and assists the civil police in maintenance of law and order, providing of security to vital installations and VIPs etc.

The review encompassed various wings, including the City Security Wing, Home Guards, Mounted units, and Dog Squads.

In the threadbare review of the City Security Wing (CSW), that deploys guards to VIPs protection, he emphasised the critical importance of remaining alert.

"Security of the protectee must be your utmost priority," he stressed.

He encouraged them to maintain the highest standards of health and discipline in their roles. Anand assured the CSW personnel that efforts would be made to improve the working conditions.

The inspection also included a visit to the Mounted Police unit, where the Commissioner personally enquired about the health and well-being of the 46 horses and 26 dogs.

He instructed the handlers and unit staff officers, vet doctor to ensure that the horses and canines are in peak condition and well taken care of.

He also inspected the dog kennels and the horse stables and enquired about their diet, maintenance and exercise and training schedules. Later, the Commissioner also visited the Home Guards Commandant's office and reviewed the records.

"Home guards play a crucial role in supporting the police force during various events and emergencies, and managing traffic," said Anand.

