WI to commence new WTC cycle with three-Test home series against Australia

St George (Antigua), Feb 6 (IANS) The West Indies men's team will begin their 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle three-match home Test series against Australia while their women's side will play host to South Africa ahead of a potential place at this year's World Cup as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled schedule from May to December 2025, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures.

The Windies men will battle for the prestigious Frank Worrell Trophy against Australia in a three-match Test series, beginning in Barbados (June 25-29), before moving to Grenada (July 3-7) and concluding in Jamaica (July 12-16).

It will be the first time Australia has toured the West Indies to play Tests since 2015.

To close out the home summer, the West Indies will play against Pakistan in three T20Is in Lauderhill, Florida, from July 31 to August 12, CWI said in a release. Then, they will play three ODIs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

They will then embark on an overseas tour to India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, spanning from September 21 to December 23. India tour will feature two test matches, Bangladesh three ODIS and three T20Is while a full tour will be hosted by New Zealand consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs and three test matches.

Before all that, the West Indies, having missed the qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, will continue its preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting with a three-match ODI series against Ireland from May 21-25 in Malahide, Dublin.

Four days later, they will face England in a bid for back-to-back ODI series wins, with three ODIs scheduled from May 29 to June 3. This will be followed by three T20 Internationals (T20Is) against England from June 6-10, before concluding the UK tour with three T20Is against Ireland in Belfast from June 12-15.

The women’s team begins their 2025 campaign with the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan from April 4-19, where six teams will compete for two spots in the marquee event in India, scheduled for August- September.

Following the qualifiers, the women's team will tour England for a full white-ball series, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs from May 21 to June 8.

Later in the year, they will host South Africa for a historic white-ball series at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados, marking the first time the venue will stage such an international series.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.