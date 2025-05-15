Why did they kill my son? They could have broken his legs instead,” asks grieving mother

Kochi, May 15 (IANS) A grieving mother broke down in tears on Thursday, questioning the brutality that led to the death of her 24-year-old son, Ivin Jijo, allegedly at the hands of two CISF personnel following a road rage incident near the Kochi international airport.

“Why did the CISF officials kill my son? They could have broken his hands and legs -- we would not have filed a complaint. I would have taken care of him,” the distraught mother said, struggling to come to terms with the loss.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Jijo, employed with the catering division of a flight kitchen, was on his way to work near the airport.

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary reports, an altercation broke out between Jijo and two CISF officials over alleged rash driving by the latter.

When Jijo reportedly confronted the CISF personnel about their reckless driving, a verbal exchange escalated quickly. Eyewitnesses claim that during the confrontation, the CISF officials attempted to drive away, and in the process, their car hit Jijo, causing him to fall onto the bonnet.

Instead of stopping, the car allegedly moved forward with Jijo still on the bonnet. He eventually fell off and sustained serious injuries. A crowd gathered at the scene, and while one of the CISF officials managed to flee, the other was detained by bystanders.

Jijo was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The local police arrested Vinay Kumar at the scene and later apprehended the second CISF official, Mohan Kumar, from the airport on Thursday morning. Both men are now in police custody, and a formal case has been registered.

The Central Industrial Security Force has suspended both officials and launched an internal inquiry. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, CISF officials said.

Jijo had been working with the airline catering service for the past year. His mother described him as “a well-behaved boy with no vices,” and questioned the need for such excessive aggression by security personnel.

