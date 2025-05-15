Amrutanjan Health Care's Q4 net profit falls over 21 pc, expenses rise

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Chennai-based pharma company, Amrutanjan Health Care Limited, on Thursday reported a decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25), with profit dropping by approximately 21.16 per cent to Rs 15.17 crore, compared to Rs 19.24 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4 stood at Rs 135.41 crore, marking a 10.31 per cent increase from Rs 122.75 crore recorded in Q3, as per its stock exchange filing.

However, total expenses surged by 18.05 per cent, reaching Rs 119.37 crore in Q4, up from Rs 101.12 crore in the previous quarter.

The sharp rise in costs appears to have impacted the company’s bottom line.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, Amrutanjan Health Care's consolidated net profit showed a positive trend, rising by approximately 11.14 per cent from Rs 13.65 crore reported in the March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY24).

The company’s Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

This will apply to 2,89,10,630 shares of Re. 1 each, fully paid up.

“If approved at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be distributed to eligible shareholders within 30 days of the meeting,” the company said in its stock exchange filing.

In a key leadership change, the company announced that M Srinivasan will retire from his role as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective May 31.

The company also informed the appointment of Gagan Preet Singh as his successor from June 1. The company affirmed that Singh is not debarred from holding office by any regulatory authority.

On the stock market, Amrutanjan Health Care shares closed nearly flat on Thursday, ending at Rs 715 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down marginally by Rs 0.40 or 0.06 per cent.

Founded in 1893, Amrutanjan Health Care is known for its Ayurvedic pain relief products and has expanded into various segments such as women’s hygiene, cough and cold remedies, and packaged fruit juice drinks.

