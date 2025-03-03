Why is BJP leadership silent on SEBI scam, asks K'taka Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT, Priyank Kharge on Monday questioned why the BJP national leadership was silent over a Mumbai special court ordering an FIR against SEBI officials.

A special court in Mumbai had ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file an FIR against former Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and five other officials for alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations.

The court cited prima facie evidence of regulatory lapses and collusion, mandating an impartial investigation. However, the Sebi and BSE described the allegations as frivolous.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Priyank Kharge stated while answering a question, “Former SEBI officials have been implicated by a Mumbai court. Now, what does Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have to say about this order?”

“Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has repeatedly raised concerns about SEBI and the irregularities committed by its chief. What does she have to say for herself? Why is the BJP leadership so quiet?” Kharge questioned.

“This is not a small scam. The middle and lower-middle-class income groups have invested in the stock market. If the market is being manipulated and SEBI turns into a corrupt organisation, who will be held accountable?” he further asked.

“We have been saying that the former SEBI chief is guilty, tainted, and corrupt, and we have provided evidence to support this. Yet, they refused to address it on the floor of the House. Today, it has been proven. What does the Union Finance Minister have to say now? Is this how they play with the earnings of middle-income groups?” Kharge questioned.

Commenting on the BJP’s protest against the Congress-led government in Karnataka for allegedly insulting the Governor, Kharge stated, “Instead of trying to protect the Governor or his office, the BJP should first protest against the central government for repeatedly insulting Karnataka and its people.”

“There is no proper devolution of taxes, and our share is dwindling. Delimitation, the three-language policy, and the National Education Policy (NEP) are all being forced upon the southern states. If the BJP leaders have any shame left, they should protest against the central government,” he chided.

“The Governor’s office was never insulted and never will be. He is the constitutional head. If BJP leaders can explain how the Governor was insulted, we will respond. They just want to create the impression that they are united,” he stated.

When asked about allegations that the Congress government misused funds allocated for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), Kharge stated, “There are three ways to utilise SCP and TSP funds — through rules 7A, 7B, and 7C. I challenge the BJP to openly state which of these rules have been violated.”

“During their tenure (BJP), Rule 7D was misused, as admitted by former CM Basavaraj Bommai, amounting to nearly Rs 10,000 crore loss. We will answer everything on the floor of the House. Why is the BJP in such a hurry to get embarrassed?” Kharge remarked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.