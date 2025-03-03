Pak-Afghan border clashes intensify as Torkham border remains closed for 10th day

Peshawar, March 4 (IANS) A driver was killed and at least two Pakistani soldiers injured during violent clashes witnessed at the Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan which remained closed for the 10th consecutive day on Monday.

The fresh clashes took place at a time when both sides recently reached an agreement to reopen the border crossing on Sunday (March 2). However, despite the agreement, the key trade Torkham crossing remained closed and fresh clashes erupted on Monday morning.

Pakistani security officials confirmed the firing incidents and clashes at the Torkham border crossing, stating that tensions continue to rise.

Sources in the area have also confirmed a heavy exchange of fire between both sides.

"Heavy exchange of firing between Pakistani and Afghan border security started during Sunday night. Both sides have used heavy weapons. The locals in the area are also severely scared because some of the projectiles have also hit residential areas and have damaged houses situated near the border," said a resident of Landi Kotal, the last locality near Torkham on Pakistan side of the border.

The Torkham border has been closed for the past 10 days after Pakistani authorities identified construction of new border outpost by the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan called on Afghan authorities to make sure that the existing border structure is honoured and respected, adding that previous protocols regarding any change in the existing border, have to be brought into practice.

While the border remains closed, Islamabad remains optimistic that the issue would be resolved anytime during this week.

"We are willing to reopen the border. But the Afghan officials have requested for some more time to discuss the matter with their higher authorities," said one of the security personnel posted at the Torkham border.

