Whatever Kohli, Rohit plan, it will be for best interest of Indian cricket: Gambhir

Sydney, Jan 5 (IANS) Questions have risen over the international futures of regular captain Rohit Sharma and talismanic Virat Kohli after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1, but head coach Gautam Gambhir said he was optimistic that whatever the senior duo plans would be in the best interest of the country.

In five Tests, Kohli managed to make only 190 runs, and was dismissed eight times while chasing balls outside off-stump. Rohit, on the other hand, missed the Perth Test because of the birth of his second child, but managed only 31 runs in three Tests, before standing himself down from playing the fifth Test in Sydney, which India lost by six wickets on Sunday and be out of reckoning for a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship final.

“I can't talk about the future of any player. It is up to them as well. But yes, what I can say is that they still have the hunger and passion, they are tough people. Hopefully they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. But ultimately, as we all know, that whatever they plan, it will be for the best interest of Indian cricket,” said Gambhir to reporters at the end of the series.

He also showed appreciation towards Rohit’s decision to opt out of Sydney Test owing to poor form, which came after tons of speculation over unrest in dressing room. “I would like to say that so many reports have been written and so many things have been said. At least, we can be a little more sensible in that regard.

“If a captain, not even a captain, if a leader has taken this decision ahead of his team, then I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. So, a lot of things have been said on it. Ultimately, the individuals are sitting there, but the most important thing is the team and the most important thing is the country.

“So, I believe that the rest of the people, whether they are starting from me or other players, everyone should keep the team ahead as compared to their individual interests, and Rohit Sharma has shown that. We were talking about accountability, and that starts from the top and Rohit Sharma started that in the last match.”

With India’s next international assignment being a five-match T20I series against England, starting on January 22 in Kolkata, there is a slight opening for players not part of the set-up in the shortest format to play the final two Ranji Trophy league rounds.

Rohit and Kohli retired from T20Is after 2024 T20 World Cup win, while someone like KL Rahul hasn’t been a part of the set-up for two years. “I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given, and not only one game.

“If they are available, and they have the commitment to play red ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. It’s as simple as it can get. If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players, and what you want in Test cricket,” added Gambhir.

The series defeat in Australia comes on the back of India losing 3-0 in New Zealand at home, making the long-awaited transition in the team imminent. Gambhir signed off by saying it’s too early to talk about the transition, considering the series against Australia just now got over.

“Look, it is too early to talk about it. The series has just got over. I think we still have five more months to plan where we want to head towards. But it is not the right moment for me to talk about it. Where are we going to be after five months? A lot of things change in sport.

“Form, people and attitude changes; everything changes in sport. We all know that five months is a long time. So let's see before the England series that what is going to happen. But whatever will happen, will happen for the best interest of Indian cricket.”

